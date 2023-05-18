Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid
Eskom Acting CEO briefs the media on the state of the national grid. Newzroom Afrika Reporter Govan Whittles fills us in on this story.
The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital reveals R60m upgrade this after catastrophic fire caused damage to the hospital two years ago. Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health Spokesperson and Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter are on site and paint a picture of the proceedings.
South African rand at an all-time low as it suffers another blow. Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group briefs Mandy Wiener on the market reactions to this.
The City of Tshwane holds its State of the Capital Address on Thursday and Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News Reporter who is attending and files the details.
Bernadette Wicks is the Eyewitness News Reporter with the insights on Jacob Zuma against Downer, Maughan and Ramaphosa case. President Ramaphosa's legal prosecution’s bid against Zuma will be heard on Thursday.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads a two-day oversight visit to the KwaZulu Natal province from Thursday. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN Reporter says Mashatile promises job creation in eThekwini.
Listen to the full Midday Report Express in the link above.
More from Politics
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius
Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience
It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report
SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed to be what the former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, based many of his corruption claims about the utility on.Read More
[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia
The time frame of the visits remains unclear.Read More
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'
The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.Read More
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.Read More
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.Read More
Eskom CEO hunt: Malema calls for return of corruption-accused Molefe, Koko
Andrew Woodburn comments on Julius Malema's call for a former CEO like Brian Molefe or Matshela Koko to be appointed as the new Eskom chief.Read More
More from Podcasts
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand
A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.Read More
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.Read More
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis
Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.Read More
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
Alina Truhina's journey from refugee to global tech powerhouse
Part one of a three-part story of a little Latvian girl who grew up to become a global citizen ready to change the world.Read More
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.Read More
The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist
A psychologist guides us through the mixed work-related feelings we may be feeling and explains how to reset for future success.Read More
Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss
A clinical psychologist explains the different stages of grief and how we can cope after experiencing Covid-related loss.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More