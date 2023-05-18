[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers





Ray White interviews Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.

We all know the feeling of feeling your back pocket just to find it empty, with your phone or wallet nowhere in sight.

In fact, it's so common that Uber has created a system to help track items that have been left behind.

Uber released its 2023 Lost & Found Index, revealing the most forgotten items on Uber rides and it's interesting to say the least.

Uber riders have forgotten everything from a fridge, a red carpet, a clear podium and inhalers.

And thanks to loadshedding, riders across the country have forgotten alternative portable light sources such as solar light, a candle and a lamp.

The most common lost items include:

Shoes

Groceries

Phones

Pram

Knowler adds that Capetonians the most forgetful Uber riders in the country, closely followed by Johannesburg riders.

How to retrieve items:

If you want to retrieve a lost item, call the driver.

Alternatively, log into your account on a computer, tap 'My Trips', 'I lost an item' and 'Contact driver about a lost item'.

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted on and tap 'submit'.

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number who will then coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

If for whatever reason the driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

I suppose people kick off their shoes in the car but then how do you then get out and forget your shoes? Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.