[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this. 19 May 2023 8:51 AM
More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the ener... 19 May 2023 8:19 AM
SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile The Deputy President's, Paul Mashatile, announcement follows Eskom's warning that South Africans should brace for the toughest win... 19 May 2023 7:28 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business Combining both personal and business model resilience, turns effort into economics more effectively, says small business expert Pa... 18 May 2023 8:17 PM
SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa. 18 May 2023 8:01 PM
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed? The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs la... 18 May 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back. 19 May 2023 6:58 AM
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding 'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer. 18 May 2023 5:47 PM
[WATCH] Parked car sinks into lake after woman forgets to engage handbrake This woman may be in trouble with her insurance company after failing to secure the handbrake after parking her car. 18 May 2023 4:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
View all Sport
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May. 18 May 2023 12:00 PM
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 17 May 2023 12:38 PM
View all Entertainment
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Why the West needs to offer Brazil, India and South Africa a new deal There are some signs of wider unhappiness with Western leadership of global institutions and global decision-making. 18 May 2023 11:47 AM
You must be joking? Comedy group fined $2m for 'humiliating' the Chinese army A Chinese comedy group has been slapped with a hefty fine after making a joke that likened military behaviour to that of dogs. 18 May 2023 9:02 AM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

19 May 2023 6:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
wealth creation

It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.

Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant at Change Creator, Stanley Beckett, about overcoming doubt on your journey to wealth.

It is important to know the difference between having wealth and having money.

Wealth is owning assets that grow over time without any further input, while money, by contrast, is merely the means of distribution of wealth and time.

Having money just means you’re rich, it doesn’t mean you’re wealthy.

People who are rich but don’t have a wealth mindset, they can lose all of their money and they won’t get it back again. People who are wealthy, they can have no money but they can just keep on generating more wealth and making money.

Stanley Beckett, consultant – Change Creator

When it comes to starting to create wealth or starting a new business venture, there is always going to be that doubt in the back of your mind.

The truth is doubt keeps us stuck, doubt moves us backwards.

Stanley Beckett, consultant – Change Creator

Doubt is nothing but a negative thought, which normally begins with ‘what if', that you can overcome.

Beckett recommends taking time to do some introspection, have an honest conversation with yourself and ask the important questions.

Ask yourself if this thought/doubt contributes to your story or goal. What judgements about myself can I release immediately? Overcoming doubt starts with you.

Stanley Beckett, consultant – Change Creator

Scroll up to listen to the full, in-depth discussion.




19 May 2023 6:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
wealth creation

More from MyMoney Online

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

18 May 2023 9:17 AM

High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

4 May 2023 7:37 AM

Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype

3 May 2023 11:01 AM

HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?

25 April 2023 9:49 AM

John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?

24 April 2023 11:03 AM

It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

Lifestyle

SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile

Local

More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa

Local

EWN Highlights

'Biased judiciary' to blame if Ramaphosa doesn't have his day in court - Manyi

19 May 2023 12:53 PM

South Africa does not have porous prisons, assures Lamola

19 May 2023 12:51 PM

More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa

19 May 2023 12:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA