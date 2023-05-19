[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert
Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant at Change Creator, Stanley Beckett, about overcoming doubt on your journey to wealth.
It is important to know the difference between having wealth and having money.
Wealth is owning assets that grow over time without any further input, while money, by contrast, is merely the means of distribution of wealth and time.
Having money just means you’re rich, it doesn’t mean you’re wealthy.
People who are rich but don’t have a wealth mindset, they can lose all of their money and they won’t get it back again. People who are wealthy, they can have no money but they can just keep on generating more wealth and making money.Stanley Beckett, consultant – Change Creator
When it comes to starting to create wealth or starting a new business venture, there is always going to be that doubt in the back of your mind.
The truth is doubt keeps us stuck, doubt moves us backwards.Stanley Beckett, consultant – Change Creator
Doubt is nothing but a negative thought, which normally begins with ‘what if', that you can overcome.
Beckett recommends taking time to do some introspection, have an honest conversation with yourself and ask the important questions.
Ask yourself if this thought/doubt contributes to your story or goal. What judgements about myself can I release immediately? Overcoming doubt starts with you.Stanley Beckett, consultant – Change Creator
Scroll up to listen to the full, in-depth discussion.
