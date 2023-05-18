Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity





Ray White interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

With a 600% increase in incidents reported by credit providers in 2022 compared to 2018, the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) has launched a much-needed platform for reporting scams.

Knowler says that over the years, the SAFPS has rolled out a few communication campaigns to educate about the various frauds and scams, however, this comes with challenges.

Nazia Karrim, Head of Product Development at the SAFPS says that the challenge of reporting a scam is that it's already happened, when it should have been prevented.

'Yima' is a one-stop-shop to report scams, secure their identity, and scan any website for vulnerabilities related to scams.

This information will then be passed to law enforcement for further investigation.

The platform is expected to launch in July.

This is so so needed. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

I really am excited about this. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If you ever had a fraud incident, it's quite overwhelming. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

