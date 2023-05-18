'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding





John Perlman interviews Palesa “Deejay” Manaleng, Eyewitness News Digital Writer.

Today (18 May) marks the 12th Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

And in a context like South Africa where loadshedding is here to stay (until further notice), navigating it as someone with a disability comes with additional challenges.

RELATED: Eyewitness News's Palesa Manaleng wins Gauteng Journalist of the Year award

We're all used to having to get alternative energy sources, warming our food or moving our cars out of the garage all before the power switches off, but for Manaleng, the problems are much deeper.

When loadshedding kicks in, elevators and lifts don't work, therefore as a paraplegic, it leaves Manaleng 'trapped'.

She adds that in the office building the bathroom is on the third level while her desk is on the second floor – without electricity, accessing the bathroom becomes hindered.

The primary issue is the exclusion of the disabled community when discussing accessibility.

This means that critical points on understanding the true meaning of accessibility and how to make services accessible for disabled individuals are missed.

As a person who cannot walk, it means that I'm trapped on either one floor or another. Palesa “Deejay” Manaleng, Digital Writer – Eyewitness News

People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all. Palesa “Deejay” Manaleng, Digital Writer – Eyewitness News

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.