Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.
-
A resilient attitude is regarded as an important part of making a business successful.
-
Resilience is all about persisting and remaining on the front foot despite circumstances.
-
Combining both personal and business model resilience will turn effort into profits.
To make a success of your small business, particular in the South African economic landscape requires resilience.
Loadshedding, an ever-weakening Rand and rising interest rates are just some of the issues making it difficult for business owners to make a success of their venture.
Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator says a business owner needs both a resilient mindset and a resilient business model to scale, grow and dominate segments of their industry, especially in an uncertain and changing economy.
Phatidis says the business owner's 'mindset' plays a vital role in the success of your business.
It's so important to have both, because if you think of what resilience is, ultimately at the end of the day it's all about persisting and remaining on the front foot of action, despite all these circumstances.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator
Necessity is 95, 97, 98% of all success.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator
Recognise in doing what you do, that you don't have an option. but to figure it out and to persist and absolutely sustain the endeavour of building a business...Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator
Changing your behaviour until you find what does work.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator
There is no school. There is no book. There is no pill, and there is no wand that can offer it to you.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Here's why a resilient mindset is key to making a success of your small business
More from Business
SA SME Fund secures R600m for its R1 billion Venture Capital Fund-of-Funds
The organisation is the largest institutional investor into VC funds in South Africa.Read More
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?
The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.Read More
Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate
Investec has attributed its revenue growth to higher global interest rates and loan growth, despite experiencing large fund outflows.Read More
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity
The platform is expected to launch in July.Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
[LISTEN] Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
Lizl Budhram, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, speaks on ways to budget effectively.Read More
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.Read More
Insurance and a power grid collapse: Advice from the Ombud's Office
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Relebogile Mashego, Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance.Read More
'Delete that Truth to Power PDF! Just opening it is copyright infringement'
André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom is being shared as a PDF copy. Intellectual property specialist Waldo Steyn explains the implications of opening, i.e. copying, or distributing this pirated version yourself.Read More