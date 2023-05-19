'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them





JOHANNESBURG - It’s a story which has engulfed the nation, drawing international commentary and interest, while at the same time exposing gaping holes within South Africa’s justice and security cluster.

Details of the manner in which convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester pulled off his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre emerged in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court over the past week.

From paying R150,000 to a G4S security supervisor to assist with his escape, smuggling a body into his prison cell and having it set alight, to walking out of prison dressed in a G4S security guard uniform, Bester’s escape plan has been nothing short of audacious.

The list of accomplices implicated in Bester’s escape stands at seven, but this number is expected to increase in the coming days as police have said more arrests are imminent.

Eyewitness News has taken the liberty of profiling those who have been arrested thus far in the Thabo Bester prison escape.

ACCUSED ONE: Senohe Matsoara

Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, and former G4S employee, 39-year-old Senohe Matsoara, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 April 2023, for allegedly aiding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from prison. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Senohe Matsoara (background). Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 38

Arrest details: Arrested on 8 April 2023 at his residence in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Charges - facing 13: Fraud (three counts), violation of a body (two counts), corruption (five counts - three of receiving a benefit and two of giving a benefit), arson, assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Former G4S security supervisor at Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Money: Paid a total of about R150,000 by Thabo Bester through separate transactions in the month of April 2022.

Previous convictions: None.

Intends to plead: Not guilty.

Children: Three.

Bail: Not granted yet.

Details of alleged involvement: Senohe Matsoara is alleged to have played an integral role in the escape of Thabo Bester. He was dismissed by G4S in September, following an internal hearing into the breach of company protocols relating to Bester’s escape.

He is alleged to have been paid R150,000 from a beneficiary by the name of “TK Nkwana”, which was an alias used by Thabo Bester. Bester is alleged to have paid Matsoara various amounts, ranging from R20,000 to R50,000 in separate transactions in the month of April 2022.

He allegedly used this money to pay his G4S colleagues and co-accused, Teboho Lipholo (accused 3) and Teiho Frans Makhotsa (accused 7). Lipholo was paid R40,000, but had been promised R2.5 million by Matsoara, while Makhotsa was paid R14,000. Matsoara pocketed about R96,000.

He is further alleged to have illegally obtained the body of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng during the burial held by the Thusanong Mortuary. While the manner in which Bereng died remains the subject of a police investigation, Matsoara is alleged to have known Bereng, as they were often seen drinking together at a tavern in Bloemfontein.

Matsoara is alleged to have collected a hired vehicle from Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, on 29 April 2022. Bereng’s body was loaded into the back of the van, together with a television stand.

Matsoara then drove the vehicle into the Mangaung Prison via the Sally Port entrance gates. He was off duty on the day in question, and was asked for a gate pass by his colleague and co-accused, Buti Masukela (accused 6), who was on the day stationed at the gate.

Matsoara eventually made his way into the prison yard without a gate pass or the vehicle being searched. He proceeded to the prison workshop where, together with the assistance of Lipholo, they removed Bereng’s body from the vehicle.

On the evening of 2 May 2022, just hours before Bester escaped, Matsoara went to a certain block in the prison called "Walls." He proceeded to a cell with four inmates and talked to them. He flouted the proper procedures, in which he was supposed to have registered a visit or inspection of this cell. It is understood Matsoara may have coerced one of the inmates in this cell to put through a false call, claiming to be short of breath, a few hours later.

At about 2:30am on the morning of 3 May 2022, Matsoara allegedly called Lipholo to meet him outside. The pair then collected the body of Bereng, which had been stored in a duct room leading to the prison roof, and smuggled the body into Bester’s cell.

Sometime during that morning, there was an indication of smoke in cell 35 in the “Broadway” section of the prison. Cell 35 is where Bester was being detained. Matsoara went and inspected what was going on in Cell 35. There was a junior officer stationed on duty in Broadway at the time.

Broadway has a ground floor and a first floor. Cell 35 is located on the first floor. Matsoara went straight to Cell 35, while the other official was on the ground floor investigating where the smoke might be coming from.

Matsoara informed the junior official there was no smoke. At that stage, an inmate had been complaining of being short of breath. Matsoara instructed his colleague, being a supervisor, to attend to that inmate, leaving Matsoara alone in Broadway.

When the junior official reached the cell to attend to the inmate who was claiming to be short of breath, he had to wait for a supervisor to open for him, which is protocol. The junior official tried to contact Matsoara on the radio, but Matsoara was unreachable.

It is understood that during this period, Matsoara, Bester - dressed in a G4S uniform - and Lipholo walked out of prison with the assistance of Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, who had opened certain doors for the trio electronically from the control room.

A short while later, an alarm was raised, alerting people to the fact that Cell 35 was ablaze. Attempts were then made to put out the fire. Matsoara is alleged to have pretended he was interested in extinguishing the fire. He was on his cell phone the entire time.

ACCUSED TWO: Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni

Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, the father of celebrity Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where has been charged with murder on 11 April 2023. Picuture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 65

Arrest details: Arrested on 7 April 2023 at his residence in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal.

Charges - facing 7: Fraud (two counts), violation of a body, corruption (giving a benefit), arson, assisting an inmate to escape, and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Money: While charged on one count of corruption in the form of giving a benefit, it is unclear whether Sekeleni in fact paid any monies towards the assisting Bester escape.

Previous convictions: None

Intends to plead: Not guilty

Children: Two

Bail: Awarded R10,000 bail.

Details of alleged involvement: As far as we know, Sekeleni’s involvement in the escape was logistical. He is also understood to have defeated the ends of justice by possibly withholding information pertaining to the whereabouts of Magudumana and Bester when they were on the run from police.

On 27 April 2022, Sekeleni is alleged to have hired a vehicle at OR Tambo International Airport Tambo. Sekeleni traveled with this vehicle to Bloemfontein. He arrived on 29 April in Bloemfontein, and the vehicle was handed over to Matsoara.

ACCUSED THREE: Teboho Lipholo

CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Teboho Lipholo. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 45

Arrest details: Arrested on 11 April 2023 in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Charges - facing 10: Fraud (three counts), violation of a body (two counts), corruption (two counts, receiving and giving a benefit), arson, assisting an inmate to escape, and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Former G4S CCTV technician

Money: Alleged to have been paid R40,000 in the form of two payments by his colleague Matsoara in the month of April 2022.

Previous convictions: One. Convicted of stock theft in 2007.

Intends to plead: Not guilty

Children: Seven, from seven different women.

Bail: Not granted yet.

Details of alleged involvement: Teboho Lipholo is another key figure in the escape of Bester. Lipholo, who was married on 4 May 2022, a day after Bester escaped from prison - a story which Eyewitness News broke - worked as a CCTV technician for G4S.

Prior to Bester’s escape, Lipholo was paid a sum of R40,000 in two separate transactions - first R30,000, and later R10,000. The money was paid into Lipholo’s then-fiancé’s bank account in the month of April 2022.

Lipholo is alleged to have concealed the body of Katlego Bereng after it was smuggled onto the prison grounds. On 29 April 2022, Lipholo assisted in offloading Bereng’s body from a van driven by Matsoara into the prison warehouse.

The next day, Lipholo fetched a trolley dustbin from the prison yard, after pretending to have been cleaning the prison yard. He put Bereng’s body into the dustbin and wheeled it into the Broadway section of the prison.

Broadway is where single-cell inmates are detained. It is also where Cell 35 is located - Bester’s cell.

Lipholo wheeled the corpse into Broadway through the emergency door. The entrance into Broadway is controlled electronically but Lipholo, being a technician, was able to bypass the system.

He wheeled the body into the duct room, a passage that leads to the roof of the prison. Lipholo left Bereng’s corpse in the duct room and proceeded back to the prison yard with the dustbin.

On the evening of 2 May 2022, just hours before Bester escaped, Lipholo was meant to knock off his shift. However, he did not clock off, and remained on the prison grounds. Sometime that evening, Lipholo disabled the CCTV cameras in the Broadway section of the facility.

In the early hours of 3 May 2022, Lipholo is believed to have, together with Matsoara, fetched Bereng’s body and smuggled it into Bester’s cell.

Lipholo accompanied Bester - dressed in a G4S uniform - and Matsoara out of prison, with the assistance of Teiho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, who had opened certain doors for the trio electronically from the control room. Lipholo is alleged to have made a confession of his involvement to police. He is alleged to have contacted police to arrange an officer “he could trust” to meet with him at Mimosa Mall in Bloemfontein.

It is there that Lipholo allegedly told police of his involvement, and further expressed his fear that he might be targeted by his colleagues who were also involved in the escape.

ACCUSED FOUR: Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Nandipha Magudumana in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nandipha Magudumana. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 34

Arrest details: Arrested 7 April 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Charges - facing 12: Fraud (three counts), violation of a body (two counts), corruption (three counts, giving a benefit), arson assisting an inmate to escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender, and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Bester’s alleged partner.

Money: While charged on three counts of corruption in the form of giving a benefit, it is unclear whether Magudumana in fact paid any monies towards the assisting Bester escape.

Previous convictions: None.

Intends to plead: Unclear.

Children: Two.

Bail: Has not yet applied for bail.

Details of alleged involvement: Details into the involvement of Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Bester’s escape have yet to emerge in court. This is because Magudumana has not yet made an application for bail.

What we do know is that Magudumana was a close accomplice of Bester - pictured shopping with him after he escaped, living together in a plush mansion in Sandton, and going as far as paying at least R700,000 towards a black Mercedes Benz S63 AMG - valued at about R1.4m - which was part of an elaborate escape plan to get Bester out of the country.

Magudumana is the CEO and founder of Optimum Medical Aesthetics Solution, situated in Morningside, Sandton.

Her licence to practice was suspended by the Health Professions Council of SA after she failed to pay annual fees due in April 2021.

She is a South African socialite, having featured in the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans, as well as the South African Development Community's top 100 Young Leaders in 2018.

She was divorced from her ex-husband, practicing paediatrician Dr Mkhuseli Oscar Magudumana, in 2022. The couple had been married since 2013, and share two young daughters together.

Her involvement with Bester was cast into the spotlight after she tried to claim his body following his prison cell fire, claiming she was his customary wife.

She is understood to have run a construction scam with Bester under the company, Arum Properties.

ACCUSED FIVE: Thabo Bester

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester made a virtual appearance in the the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court via Kgosi Mampuru Prison on 16 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Thabo Bester. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 36

Arrest details: Arrested 7 April 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Charges - facing 12: Fraud (three counts), violation of a body (two counts), corruption (three counts, giving a benefit), arson, assisting an inmate to escape, escape from lawful custody, and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: The escapee.

Money: Bester, using the alias of “TK Nkwana”, paid about R150,000 to G4S security supervisor Senohe Matsoara to assist in facilitating his escape. It is unclear where the money came from - whether it was the proceeds of one of the many scams Bester ran while incarcerated, or whether someone had funded him for his escape.

Previous convictions: Five. Previous convictions include fraud, rape, robbery and murder. Sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012.

Intends to plead: Unclear.

Children: Unknown.

Bail: Has not yet applied for bail.

Details of alleged involvement: While Bester is alleged to have made various payments amounting to R150,000 into the bank account of Senohe Matsoara, it is unclear where the money came from. While Bester has been widely documented as a scam artist from his early days in petty crime, it is yet to emerge in court as to where the money came from to fund his escape.

What we do know is that Bester was living large even prior to his escape.

Investigations into Bester by GroundUp, the Sunday Times and the Sunday Independent have all revealed the lavish lifestyle the convict lived both while incarcerated and after escaping.

Bester is believed to have used various aliases from Tom Nkwana to Tom Motsepe to scam celebrities and unassuming corporates while in prison.

During an exclusive on-camera interview with Eyewitness N**ews**, Bester’s mother opened up about his troubled childhood.

Meise Maria Mabaso told Eyewitness News that she gave birth to Bester after being raped, and that she never knew who his father was.

Bester was raised by his grandmother, as his mother had to work.

He had run-ins with police from an early age.

His modus operandi of luring models via Facebook into meeting with him at upmarket hotels, by posing as a recruiter for popular television shows, is what most people have come to know him for.

After raping two models in Durban in 2011, Bester was dubbed the “Facebook Rapist.”

That same year, he killed and robbed his model girlfriend, Nomfundo Tyhulu.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment the following year, and began serving his sentence at Mangaung Correctional Centre.

ACCUSED SIX: Buti Masukela

G4S security guard Buti Masukela in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Buti Masukela. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 51

Arrest details: Arrested 18 April 2023 at Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Charges - facing 4: Fraud (two counts), arson, assisting an inmate to escape, and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Former G4S employee.

Money: Not applicable.

Previous convictions: None.

Intends to plead: Not guilty.

Children: Four.

Bail: Not granted yet.

Details of alleged involvement: Buti Masukela’s involvement in Bester’s escape, while not as instrumental as his former colleagues and co-accused, is one of prominence.

The state alleges that on the day Katlego Bereng’s corpse was smuggled into the Mangaung Correctional Centre, Masukela was stationed at the Sally Port entrance of the facility.

Much like many prison entrances, the Sally Port entrance is secured by two electronic gates, which work separately and are controlled remotely.

On the day, Matsoara approached the Sally Port entrance and tried to get access without having a gate pass.

Matsoara was travelling in a private vehicle, one that had been hired by Sekeleni from OR Tambo International Airport two days prior, and had Bereng’s corpse stashed in the back of the van.

Masukela allegedly bypassed protocols and did not search the vehicle, letting Matsoara through the gates.

It remains unclear whether Masukela actually knew that Bereng’s body was concealed in a bag at the back of the van.

ACCUSED SEVEN: Teiho Frans Makhotsa

Teiho Frans Makhotsa and G4S security guard Buti Masukela in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Teiho Frans Makhotsa (background). Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 51

Arrest details: Arrested 1 May 2023 at his residence in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Charges - facing 6: Corruption (three counts, two for receiving a benefit and one for giving a benefit), arson, assisting an inmate to escape, and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Former G4S employee, CCR controller.

Money: Received R14,000 from Senohe Matsoara in the form of gratification for his assistance in the escape of Bester.

Previous convictions: None.

Intends to plead: Not guilty.

Children: Two.

Bail: Not granted yet.

Details of alleged involvement: Teiho Frans Makhotsa is alleged to have played a pivotal role in Bester’s final move towards escaping. He was allegedly paid R14,000 by Matsoara in the form of two transactions. The first of R4,000 and the second of R10,000. The payment was done after the escape.

Makhotsa worked as a CCR controller for G4S at the Mangaung Correctional Centre and on the morning of Bester’s escape is alleged to have been on duty in the control room.

Part of Makhotsa’s duties was to open and close certain doors within the facility that are controlled electronically.

On the morning of Bester’s escape Makhotsa allegedly opened certain doors, allowing Bester, accompanied by Matsoara and Lipholo, to walk out of prison by paving a path for the trio.

ACCUSED EIGHT: Nastassja Jansen

Nastassja Jansen. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Age: 35

Arrest details: Arrested 1 May 2023 at her place of residence in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Charges - facing 3: Arson, assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

Role: Former G4S employee, CCR controller.

Money: Unclear.

Previous convictions: None.

Intends to plead: Not guilty.

Children: Two.

Bail: Not granted yet.

Details of alleged involvement: Nastassja Jansen is also alleged to have played a crucial role in Bester’s final escape plan. The single mother of two was dismissed by G4S for breaching protocols in assisting Bester escape. She is currently appealing her dismissal.

Much like Masukela, Jansen is alleged to have been paid a cent for the escape of Bester.

On the morning of Bester’s escape, Jansen was on duty and in the control room with her colleague Makhotsa. Part of her duties was to open and close certain doors within the facility that are controlled electronically.

On the morning of Bester’s escape, Jansen, together with Makhotsa, allegedly opened certain doors, allowing Bester, accompanied by Matsoara and Lipholo, to walk out of prison by paving a path for the trio.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them