The Aubrey Masango Show
Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?

18 May 2023 7:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
International Trade and Administration Commission ITAC
Ayabonga Cawe
frozen potato fries

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa reinstated import duties on frozen potato chips after tariffs lapsed earlier this year.

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ayabonga Cawe, Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission.

  • International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) investigated the impact of frozen potato chip imports on SA's agriculture sector.

  • South Africa has been a destination for below-cost frozen processed potato products.

  • The products are imported from European markets like, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

Cheap and low quality frozen potato chips are entering the market, which could potentially be damaging to South African producers.

For that reason, the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) has decided to reinstate import duties on frozen potato chips.

Itac conducted an investigation since November 2021, which determined that South Africa is a dumping ground for cheap frozen potato products.

ALSO READ: The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding

Products are imported from European markets such as Germany, Belgium and Netherlands.

Frozen fry import rates now stand at 67.33% for Belgium, 239.% for the Netherlands and 181.% for Germany.

Ayabonga Cawe, Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission says it's difficult to determine whether this will be a factor in pushing up prices.

SA's favourite slap tjips. © pixelbliss/123rf.com
SA's favourite slap tjips. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Many of these products were landing in our country, not only duty-free, but were also landing at prices that are much lower than comparable prices in the ordinary course of trade in the countries where much of these goods are produced

Ayabonga Cawe, Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission

Really, this is about levelling the scales from a price perspective. And when I say price, it's the price it lands at in the ports in the country.

Ayabonga Cawe, Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission

We want to give some impetus to domestic producers.

Ayabonga Cawe, Chief Commissioner at International Trade Administration Commission

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will frozen potato chips cost more after anti-dumping duties were imposed?




