Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards
With the DStv Premiership coming to an end this weekend and Mamelodi Sundowns having already lifted the trophy, all that is left are the individual awards.
Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories. Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena of Sundowns are up for Player of the Season alongside Monnapule Saleng of Pirates.
Williams and Saleng are both up for Player’s Player of the Season as well with Themba Zwane also making the shortlist. Rulani Mokwena, Jose Riveiro and Gavin Hunt are all in contention to be named Coach of the Season.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, coach Cavin Johnson and former Swallows, Sundowns and Wits player James Mayinga share their thoughts on who should walk away with the accolades.
I thought Junior Mendieta has done very well this season but footballer of the season is a big category. Williams is a good player, good with his feet and he kept a lot of clean sheets. Mokoena has had a stellar season as well and integrated really well in the side. Saleng still has a lot to learn and he can be better in decision making. I think the way he has fitted into Sundowns and the contribution he has made, Mokoena should win.Cavin Johnson, Football Coach
Mayinga disagrees with that choice.
Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellies has held the team together and they wouldn’t be where they are without them. For Mokoena to come in and do what he has done is great. Even with Williams, he came into a team that had Denis Onyango who was the best keeper in Africa. I will give it to Williams because of the clean sheets and the way Sundowns play from the back, Williams is a threat when he is on the ball.James Mayinga, Former Moroka Swallows, Sundowns and Bidvest Wits player
Both agree that Themba Zwane should win Player’s Player of the Season while Rhulani Mokwena is also a unanimous choice for Coach of the Season.
Watch below for the full interview with Cavin Johnson and James Mayinga:
This article first appeared on 947 : Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards
