SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile
DURBAN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile assured South Africans that government was determined to bring an end to load shedding.
Mashatile's statement followed the battling power utility's warning that South Africans should brace for the toughest winter yet, as power cuts were expected to hit Stage 8.
Eskom further said its shortfall of generation capacity could be a reality until August.
Mashatile was speaking during an oversight visit to an agriculture institution in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. READ MORE:
-
-
Eskom’s chilly winter outlook: Capacity shortage could last until August
-
Struggling Eskom urges South Africans to reduce power consumption during winter
-
Various agricultural projects continued in the province but for some, like chicken farmers, power cuts affected their businesses.
On several occasions, government said that it was addressing the issue of power cuts, even appointing a new Minister for Electricity in earlier 2023.
But for South Africans this did not bring much joy, as power cuts continued.
Mashatile, however, said government was actually hard at work in this regard.
“Government is determined to keep the lights on, apart from appointing the Minister of Electricity. You know that we’ve have announced that we are now embarking on purchasing emergency power.”
This article first appeared on EWN : SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile
Source : @PMashatile/Twitter
More from Local
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING
Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this.Read More
More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the energy crisis - and the figure might rise to more than 850,000.Read More
'I feel trapped' - disabled person opens up about life with loadshedding
'People think access is having a ramp into a building and that's not access at all', says Eyewitness News Digital Writer.Read More
Introducing Yima, a ground-breaking one-stop shop to report fraudulent activity
The platform is expected to launch in July.Read More
[LISTEN] Fridges, inhalers, prams: These are the items commonly left in Ubers
Here is how you can retrieve them.Read More
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius
Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?Read More
Pick n Pay surprises (some) Smart Shoppers with FREE groceries until 18 June
The retailer is committing to pay for random customers’ bills in a bid to help feed SA families with R10m of free groceries.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Skin bleaching is a lifelong treatment. Once you start you can't stop'
Aesthetic doctors break down the pros and cons of skin bleaching and lightening.Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More