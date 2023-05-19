Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa

19 May 2023 8:19 AM
by Kevin Brandt & Ray White
Tags:
Load shedding
Solar power
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
energy emergency

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the energy crisis - and the figure might rise to more than 850,000.

CAPE TOWN - Since struggling power utility Eskom warned that Stage 8 load would likely be implemented this winter, there are concerns that the inability to keep the lights is impacting South African businesses and ultimately citizens' livelihoods.

Eskom announced on Thursday that the country was entering this winter with 3,000 megawatts less than in 2022.

Moreover, many jobs are on the line.

Delivering a closing address at the Enlit Africa energy conference in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said 650,000 jobs were lost in the South African economy in 2022 because of the energy crisis - and it might rise to more than 850,000.

Ramakgopa highlighted the impact of load shedding on the country's economy and the urgent need to fix the situation.

Power cuts, high interest rates and increased inflation have taken their toll on South Africans.

READ MORE:

Traders said they noticed that some companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) were battling, with a clear picture emerging.

"I think it is very much a South African story - the fact that we have seen companies trying to offset the effects of load shedding, but it’s having an effect on both the top line and bottom line,” said investment specialist Graeme Korner.

In addition, the rand, trading at around R19.31 to the dollar, is still battling to recover, signalling another blow to those importing products.

Korner said international markets are still reacting to what is being perceived to be this country's stance on Russia, as this continued to affect the rand.

“World markets are not looking favourably on South Africa, and increasingly we are being isolated by world markets, and our allegiance to Russia is not helping.”

A consensus among some economists is that with the weak rand and other factors, the South African Reserve Bank might needs to look at a 50-basis point rate increase when it meets next week to address the situation.

GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCING FINANCING MODEL TO MAKE SOLAR ACCESSIBLE TO THE POOR

Ramokgopa said government is set announce a financing model that would enable the poor to also access rooftop solar systems.

“We'll be announcing this hopefully in the next 14 days. We are developing a financing facility, blended finance, that makes it possible for the poor and/or those who don't have the risk profile to borrow money from the banks to also benefit from this."

He said government was aiming to install medium-sized solar systems at around 200,000 households that would reduce load shedding by one stage.


This article first appeared on EWN : More jobs on the line due to load shedding - Ramokgopa




