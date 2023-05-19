Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today
Grace Beverly Jones is an American model, singer, actress and fashion icon.
Jones has stood as a beacon for change in the industry.
With her androgynous style, bolstered by a fierce yet self-aware spirit of rebellion, the Jamaican-born talent continues to serve us incredible looks while breaking tradition.
As Jones turns 75 years old today, we take a trip down memory lane with some of her best work.
1) A View to Kill
Jones was in the 14th instalment of this Bond film franchise and critics argue that the movie would have been a soulless spectacle without Jones’ presence as May Day.
2) Nightclubbing
Jones' performance with this one can only be described as iconic as she fuses Reggae, Funk, Post-Punk and Pop music.
3) Bloodlight and Bami
This documentary goes behind the scenes into Jones' personal life which explores how she left her home in Jamaica at 13 to pursue her dreams.
4) Conan the Destroyer
Grace Jones + Arnold Schwarzenegger = match made in film heaven.
5) Standing up for herself
Jones once slapped talk show host Russell Harty live and on-air after he turned his back on her.
6) Slave to the rhythm
This was Jones' seventh conceptual album and like the albums before it, it's fire.
7) Pull up the bumper
If you didn't know Jones, you would know her because of this smash hit.
There you have it!
At 75 years old, Jones says is still winning awards and slaying the icon game - Yass, queen!
