Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING

Ten sites in the Karoo are reportedly up for auction for shale gas extraction.

This auction is only expected to take place in 2024 or 2025 as legislation making provisions for the bid round still needs to be passed.

Deal says that this bid for the shale extraction is not surprising as it has been a long time coming, and he is very concerned about the consequences.

He says that the South African government does not have a good track record when it comes to managing mining operations, and this fracking operation could be devastating for nearby communities.

You can have a look at the enormous devastation where mining takes place in this country and what happens to the local communities that live around those mines. Jonathan Deal, Founder - Treasure the Karoo Action Group

He adds that fracking as a technology poses great risks, including to the underground water which could be a serious problem in our water-scarce country.

The pollution that results from this, [both] air and water, is absolutely enormous and the consequences for the local community are dire. Jonathan Deal, Founder - Treasure the Karoo Action Group

As with all mining in this country, the effects will be felt by the poorest of the poor first. Jonathan Deal, Founder - Treasure the Karoo Action Group

FILE: A small child takes part in an anti-fracking protest outside Parliament on 22 September 2012. Picture: EWN

Deal argues that any gas coming from out of the ground in the Karoo is going to be significantly more expensive than other more conventional types of energy generation.

