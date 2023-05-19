[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Nelson Mandela Bay is battling a water crisis but recently had some heavy rains. 19 May 2023 1:08 PM
[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest One resident complained that the estate still gets power outages even after scheduled loadshedding ends. 19 May 2023 11:59 AM
'Getting through this winter is critical' – Eskom (interim) CEO Calib Cassim South Africans can expect stages 7 and 8 of loadshedding this winter. 19 May 2023 11:10 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book. 18 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Politics
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing. 19 May 2023 9:56 AM
Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING Sites in the Karoo are to be auctioned off for shale gas projects, but some are concerned about the consequences of this. 19 May 2023 8:51 AM
View all Business
Montana becomes the first US state to (sort of) ban TikTok The US state has banned the download of TikTok on cellphones from next year. 19 May 2023 1:15 PM
Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg South Africa makes its mark in the NFT space with its first physical NFT gallery. 19 May 2023 12:07 PM
[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep The magnificent animal is known for its excellent hearing and was perhaps shocked by the camper's loud snoring. 19 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the to... 17 May 2023 7:48 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May. 18 May 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

On The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital, chats about investing in this economy.

Listen to Ingram's tips below.

Investing is how we can achieve financial freedom. But it's also 'like going to an amusement park and being on a rollercoaster.'

Why? Because it's about 'having the stomach or financial fortitude' to get through the investment dips we're living through.

At an amusement park, you're getting on rides expecting a literal rollercoaster and an emotional one filled with highs and lows but you know that it'll be over at some point. Same with investing; you're on an emotional rollercoaster with your money. You win some and the highs come, but you also lose some but you don't know when the rollercoaster will end.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

Ingram says, even if you feel like your money is in a bottomless pit accruing nothing, the secret to building wealth is not getting off the rollercoaster.

Staying on the ride and not jumping off when most people will, is actually the secret to building your wealth.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

We want our money to grow faster than inflation which destroys the value of our money. Buying growth assets like property and stocks helps grow money. You cannot afford to let your money go backwards towards inflation, you have to take the rollercoaster ride.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

Ingram also shares these tips to make smart investments:

• Don't leave the investment world when markets are tough because they'll turn eventually - we just don't know when

• Stop reading things about the economy's decline that increase your anxiety

• Invest in things you understand

• Good investing is having at least 75% of every R100 going to growth assets to see real rewards

• Don't put 'all your eggs in one South African market'

On the latter, Ingram says it's advised to have some global investments to make sure that when your rand investments dip, you'll still accrue something from global investments, and vice versa.

Ingram concludes by saying that investing is a journey and an emotional rollercoaster, not something you can join only when things are good.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert




19 May 2023 9:56 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing

More from MyMoney Online

© alphaspirit/123rf

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

19 May 2023 6:58 AM

It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

18 May 2023 9:17 AM

High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

4 May 2023 7:37 AM

Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype

3 May 2023 11:01 AM

HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?

25 April 2023 9:49 AM

John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?

24 April 2023 11:03 AM

It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest

Local

Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA

World

'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them

Local

EWN Highlights

Khumalo says shock prevented her from calling police after Meyiwa shot

19 May 2023 5:42 PM

Court grants Balwin Properties interdict against striking residents

19 May 2023 5:22 PM

NICD confirms detection of 2 cases of diphtheria in SA

19 May 2023 4:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA