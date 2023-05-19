[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert





On The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital, chats about investing in this economy.

Investing is how we can achieve financial freedom. But it's also 'like going to an amusement park and being on a rollercoaster.'

Why? Because it's about 'having the stomach or financial fortitude' to get through the investment dips we're living through.

At an amusement park, you're getting on rides expecting a literal rollercoaster and an emotional one filled with highs and lows but you know that it'll be over at some point. Same with investing; you're on an emotional rollercoaster with your money. You win some and the highs come, but you also lose some but you don't know when the rollercoaster will end. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

Ingram says, even if you feel like your money is in a bottomless pit accruing nothing, the secret to building wealth is not getting off the rollercoaster.

Staying on the ride and not jumping off when most people will, is actually the secret to building your wealth. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

We want our money to grow faster than inflation which destroys the value of our money. Buying growth assets like property and stocks helps grow money. You cannot afford to let your money go backwards towards inflation, you have to take the rollercoaster ride. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

Ingram also shares these tips to make smart investments:

• Don't leave the investment world when markets are tough because they'll turn eventually - we just don't know when

• Stop reading things about the economy's decline that increase your anxiety

• Invest in things you understand

• Good investing is having at least 75% of every R100 going to growth assets to see real rewards

• Don't put 'all your eggs in one South African market'

On the latter, Ingram says it's advised to have some global investments to make sure that when your rand investments dip, you'll still accrue something from global investments, and vice versa.

Ingram concludes by saying that investing is a journey and an emotional rollercoaster, not something you can join only when things are good.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert