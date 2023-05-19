[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
On The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital, chats about investing in this economy.
Listen to Ingram's tips below.
Investing is how we can achieve financial freedom. But it's also 'like going to an amusement park and being on a rollercoaster.'
Why? Because it's about 'having the stomach or financial fortitude' to get through the investment dips we're living through.
At an amusement park, you're getting on rides expecting a literal rollercoaster and an emotional one filled with highs and lows but you know that it'll be over at some point. Same with investing; you're on an emotional rollercoaster with your money. You win some and the highs come, but you also lose some but you don't know when the rollercoaster will end.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Ingram says, even if you feel like your money is in a bottomless pit accruing nothing, the secret to building wealth is not getting off the rollercoaster.
Staying on the ride and not jumping off when most people will, is actually the secret to building your wealth.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
We want our money to grow faster than inflation which destroys the value of our money. Buying growth assets like property and stocks helps grow money. You cannot afford to let your money go backwards towards inflation, you have to take the rollercoaster ride.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Ingram also shares these tips to make smart investments:
• Don't leave the investment world when markets are tough because they'll turn eventually - we just don't know when
• Stop reading things about the economy's decline that increase your anxiety
• Invest in things you understand
• Good investing is having at least 75% of every R100 going to growth assets to see real rewards
• Don't put 'all your eggs in one South African market'
On the latter, Ingram says it's advised to have some global investments to make sure that when your rand investments dip, you'll still accrue something from global investments, and vice versa.
Ingram concludes by saying that investing is a journey and an emotional rollercoaster, not something you can join only when things are good.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
More from MyMoney Online
[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert
It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.Read More
Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations
High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.Read More
Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now
2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Here's why YOU (and your kids) fell for the PRIME hype
HaveYouHeard Marketing's Brett Rogers chats about the business of hype, specifically around PRIME.Read More
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'
It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.Read More
[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.Read More
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More