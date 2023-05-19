Amid theft and criminality, Eskom prioritises full power generation capacity





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's focal point is to ensure that power stations operate at full capacity - following allegations of widespread theft and criminality.

This is the word from the power utility's acting CEO, Calib Cassim, on Friday.

Eskom announced on Thursday that the country would face possible Stage 8 load shedding this winter, as it battled to keep the lights on.

When asked about crime affecting Eskom's operations, Cassim admitted that there were still problems at some power stations.

"We acknowledge that it does exist in particular around the generation power stations - some of them more prevalent that others. We are dealing with them within the security cluster."

But he said not all power stations were affected by crime.

"However, I must acknowledge at many of the power stations - there is good performance".

He was asked about an allegation by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter that an estimated R1 billion is being lost by Eskom every month to criminals.

Cassim said the focus was getting Eskom up to speed.

"The key focus is dealing with corruption - but also with the operations. We'll deal with these allegations through the board. But we must not take our eye off the most important thing - and that is to get the generation plants performing much better."

