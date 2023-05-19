'We underestimated Tshwane's problems' - Mayor Cilliers Brink
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Cilliers Brink, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor.
The City of Tshwane faces a number of challenges and, earlier in the year, was making headlines after the Auditor-General report exposed significant irregular expenditure.
In his State of the City address, Brink announced that his administration is prioritising fixing the city’s finances as well as addressing the service delivery challenges in the metro.
Brink says it is important to be honest with the people of Tshwane about the extent of the problems the metro is facing.
I tried to give a full disclosure of the issues, but also give an indication of the steps that we will take to get out of this and to escape what is essentially the vortex of state failure and state capture.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
He adds that there are issues outside of the municipality's control, such as the impact of loadshedding on infrastructure, but that they must take responsibility to find solutions.
There are also significant issues with service delivery, particularly water supply to Hammanskraal.
Brink says that fixing the issues with the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant will be very expensive and that they are looking for partnerships with the private sector and other spheres of government.
I suppose we did underestimate, to some extent, the problems but it was always clear that Tshwane was in trouble and that measures were needed to fix it.Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
