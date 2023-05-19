Streaming issues? Report here
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

19 May 2023 12:04 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Italy
Flooding

The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Over 20 rivers burst their banks in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, claiming 13 lives (and counting) and forcing over 13 000 people to evacuate.

The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power.

Mayor of the city of Ravenna, which has also been heavily affected, said that this is the 'worst disaster' that the city has experienced in over a century.



We know the Emilia Grand Prix has been cancelled for this weekend; that's the least of their worries frankly.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The emotion and the trauma is very real for a lot of people.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




19 May 2023 12:04 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Italy
Flooding

