[WATCH] Waterfall residents use braai to block entrance in electricity protest

Eskom's rolling power cuts continue to impact citizens' lives and the residents of an upmarket housing estate

This was after residents at an upmarket estate Munyaka in Waterfall protested after the electricity is continually not turned back on even after scheduled loadshedding ends.

For four days, they were without electricity, so they blocked the estate's entrance and included a braai into the mix.

Munyaka Waterfall pic.twitter.com/cd8PxQ9koI ' Anxiety free world 🌿 (@Lord_4D) May 18, 2023

