Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep

19 May 2023 11:43 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Horse
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
camping

The magnificent animal is known for its excellent hearing and was perhaps shocked by the camper's loud snoring.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is your wildest camping story?

A camper waking up to a mysterious animal guest outside the tent is going viral.

The camper realised that a horse was watching him sleep next to his tent.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




