[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your wildest camping story?
A camper waking up to a mysterious animal guest outside the tent is going viral.
The camper realised that a horse was watching him sleep next to his tent.
May 16, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
Source : @mischiefanimals
