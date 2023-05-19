Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg
Johannesburg just opened the country’s first physical fine-art NFT gallery, Usurp.
In case you didn’t know, an NFT (non-fungible token) it is a type of cryptocurrency that represents a one-of-a-kind digital asset.
NFT art has grown in great popularity over the years because it cannot be copied or substituted, ensuring that each piece is truly a one of a kind.
Just last year an NFT of Nelson Mandela’s original arrest warrant sold for nearly R2 million.
Nelson Mandela's original arrest warrant from 1963 has just been sold as an #NFT for $130,000. pic.twitter.com/3MWlNJUctk' WhaleWire (@WhaleWire) March 27, 2022
It only made sense that the first physical fine-art NFT Gallery opened in South Africa’s art capital, Johannesburg.
The Usurp gallery, located in Riviera, has taken the concept of digital art from a computer or phone screen and put it into a physical space where artists and art lovers can truly appreciate it.
The gallery currently has a new group exhibition, The New Medium on show that features 12 of South Africa’s upcoming artists.
This article first appeared on 947 : Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/exhibition-visitors-gallery-viewer-2944064/
