



Johannesburg just opened the country’s first physical fine-art NFT gallery, Usurp.

In case you didn’t know, an NFT (non-fungible token) it is a type of cryptocurrency that represents a one-of-a-kind digital asset.

NFT art has grown in great popularity over the years because it cannot be copied or substituted, ensuring that each piece is truly a one of a kind.

Just last year an NFT of Nelson Mandela’s original arrest warrant sold for nearly R2 million.

Nelson Mandela's original arrest warrant from 1963 has just been sold as an #NFT for $130,000. pic.twitter.com/3MWlNJUctk ' WhaleWire (@WhaleWire) March 27, 2022

It only made sense that the first physical fine-art NFT Gallery opened in South Africa’s art capital, Johannesburg.

The Usurp gallery, located in Riviera, has taken the concept of digital art from a computer or phone screen and put it into a physical space where artists and art lovers can truly appreciate it.

The gallery currently has a new group exhibition, The New Medium on show that features 12 of South Africa’s upcoming artists.

This article first appeared on 947 : Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg