The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa's sustained economic performance.

The RMB Africa Focus series, brought to you by RMB, a leading African corporate and investment bank, returns for a second season that aims to showcase investment opportunities and growth areas on the African continent.

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

According to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, potential solutions should involve trade-focused initiatives like those in Saudi Arabia, East Africa, and West Africa. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement also offers a chance to lower tariffs, improve customs effectiveness, and promote economic growth on the continent.

A leading bank like RMB is facilitating, holding hands of banks of the private sector that are saying, ‘Things are tough’. We know things are doom and gloom out there. But we can navigate the storm and there is some hope on the horizon.

Crystal Orderson

Listen to the full RMB Africa Focus report with Crystal Orderson below:

Ghana's Economic Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite Ghana's economic challenges, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19 and currency volatility, it possesses abundant natural resources, including cocoa and gold. To address the loss of trade confidence and in search of innovative solutions, Ghana has turned to advisors and collaborators. RMB's launch of direct custody services in that country demonstrates the commitment to supporting the Ghanaian private sector, local and foreign fund managers, and pension funds.

I think all of us love Ghana. It has a big neighbour, Nigeria, so it's much smaller in terms of the economy, but Ghana has natural resources. It has cocoa and it has gold, but things have been tough.

Crystal Orderson

The Rise of Fonio, a Potential Unicorn:

The scale of Africa’s agricultural sector is well-documented. And while certain pockets enjoy healthy investments, it still shows massive growth potential. Fonio, also known as Acha in Ghana, is an emerging superfood. Fonio is a gluten-free grain which has been cultivated by small-scale in West Africa for thousands of years. Tipped as a replacement for quinoa, this member of the millet family is drought-resistant, requires minimal fertilizers, and improves soil fertility. While traditionally grown in the mountainous regions of Burkina Faso, Guinea, Senegal, Mali and Nigeria; Ghanaian businesses have particularly embraced Fonio’s export potential - distributing it into foreign markets as far afield as the US and EU.

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB’s focus on Africa’s Investment opportunities, visit the official RMB website.




* 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

