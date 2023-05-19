Heavy rain brings some relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay





Africa Melane speaks with Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, municipality mop-up operations are underway after heavy rains which led to more than 1000 residents needing to be evacuated from their homes.

There was heavy rainfall on Thursday night and localised flooding in some areas.

There is already some improvement in dams levels.

Obviously, we still are very cautious as we have not broken the drought yet. Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

We are still getting runoff into our dams. Probably after a couple of days, we will have a good picture of how much water has gone into our dams. Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

We are quite cautiously happy that we are getting somewhere. Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Despite the slight improvement, he says they are still a long way away from being in the clear.

We will continue to preach the message that consumers need to reduce consumption. Joseph Tsatsire, Director of Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

