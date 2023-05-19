Montana becomes the first US state to (sort of) ban TikTok





Bongani Bingwa catches up with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:18).

The US state of Montana has passed a bill that will ban the download of TikTok on personal devices from next year.

This follows the government’s security and data concerns over the Chinese-owned tech company.

It is banned from being downloaded, so if you already have it, then you’re fine. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The Biden administration has threatened a national ban unless its parent company sells its shares.

The app has been prohibited on various federal government-owned devices.

Speaking out on the bill, TikTok says banning the app 'infringes on the first amendment rights of the people of Montana'.

The company intends to challenge the bill.

The first legal challenge has already been filed by five people who use the app, arguing that it is an ‘unconstitutional violation’ of people's right to free speech.

To some extent, people in Montana could nip across to Idaho and download it there. Adam Gilcrest, UK correspondent

