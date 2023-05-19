



Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:48).

According to Amnesty International's report, Sub-Saharan African countries has seen a 67% drop in capital punishment, bringing the total from 33 in 2021 to 11 last year.

In addition, there has been a 20% drop in death penalties, bringing the total from 373 to 298 over the same time period.

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences from 14 to 49 and 56 to 77 respectively.

Cornish adds that there are 14 countries in Africa that have abolished the death penalty.

This includes the Central African Republic and Sierra Leone, while Zambia has replaced the death penalty with a life sentence.

We are not using the death penalty anywhere as near as high as we used to. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%