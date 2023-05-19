Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:48).
According to Amnesty International's report, Sub-Saharan African countries has seen a 67% drop in capital punishment, bringing the total from 33 in 2021 to 11 last year.
In addition, there has been a 20% drop in death penalties, bringing the total from 373 to 298 over the same time period.
Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences from 14 to 49 and 56 to 77 respectively.
Cornish adds that there are 14 countries in Africa that have abolished the death penalty.
This includes the Central African Republic and Sierra Leone, while Zambia has replaced the death penalty with a life sentence.
We are not using the death penalty anywhere as near as high as we used to.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55306025_judges-gavel-and-medical-injection-syringe-with-brown-liquid-on-the-black-wood-background-close-up.html
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid
Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below:Read More
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius
Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?Read More
Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience
It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
SIU head Mothibi to use summons, if need be, to get private Eskom probe report
SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament for the second week in a row that they were unable to acquire the elusive report, believed to be what the former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, based many of his corruption claims about the utility on.Read More
[LISTEN] SA leaders to embark on 'peace misssion' to Ukraine and Russia
The time frame of the visits remains unclear.Read More
'Investors always wanted to support democratic SA, but attitudes have hardened'
The Money Show interviews CEO Hendrik du Toit about Ninety One's full-year results, which reflect growing risk aversion among asset owners.Read More
The Midday Report: Another court day lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Disbarred Advocate Teffo found himself in hot water in court on Wednesday after he disturbed court proceedings by interrupting Judge Maumela. We unpack this case and other news on The Midday Report.Read More
The history of corruption in SA through the eyes of local authors
A new democracy was the promise, but greed is ruining this beautiful country.Read More
More from Africa
More from Africa
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment
Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.Read More
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.Read More
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco
The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.Read More
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar
While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.Read More
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.Read More
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues
Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound where she took refuge with seven other South Africans for more than a week now.Read More
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.Read More