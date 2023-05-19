



One of the world’s oldest surviving biblical manuscripts has been sold at auction for $38 million (over R700 million).

The 1 100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy of the Hebrew bible, reportedly fabricated between 880 and 960.

World’s oldest and most complete Hebrew bible sold for $38.1 Million at auction 💰 pic.twitter.com/7R7GqgBEuV ' Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 18, 2023

It was purchased at auction by the former US Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses on behalf of the American Friends of ANU.

The bible would be donated to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel.

According to Sotheby’s Judaica Department the price tag was a reflection the bible’s importance.

“[It] reflects the profound power, influence, and significance of the Hebrew Bible, which is an indispensable pillar of humanity."

This article first appeared on 947 : World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million