Six dead as Gauteng Health Dept confirms Diarrhoeal disease outbreak
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that six people have died at Jubilee Hospital, following an outbreak of Diarrhoeal disease.
The department said in a statement released on Saturday that over 50 people presenting with the disease or gastrointestinal infection have been treated for this infection in Hammanskraal since Monday.
It said this is a highly infectious condition that attacks the stomach and intestines.
It spreads through direct contact with affected persons, contaminated food, and water.
“Between 15 – 19 May 2023, 52 patients from Kanana presented at the hospital with watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting. The provincial and district outbreak response teams have been dispatched to jubilee hospital and the affected areas to further investigate the source of the gastrointestinal infection,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
The department has urged the public to practise proper hand hygiene to prevent the spread of this infection.
Modiba said the infection can be deadly.
"People that are healthy normally recover without any complications, however, for infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems, the infection can be fatal."
The department also pointed out that the province has 15 confirmed Cholera cases, with one death.
This article first appeared on EWN : Six dead as Gauteng Health Dept confirms Diarrhoeal disease outbreak
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124669760_mid-section-of-mixed-race-female-patient-lying-on-bed-in-the-ward-at-hospital.html
