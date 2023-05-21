[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great scape
A video showing the moment Thabo Bester escaped from prison has surfaced on social media.
According to a post by eNCA’s Annika Larsen, she has ‘exclusive’ footage of Bester and an accomplice escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre at 2:59 am on 3 May 2022 .
“See far right-hand corner. Blink and you miss them.", reads her post.
EXCLUSIVE: First seen CCTV footage of #ThaboBester and an accomplice escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre at 2:59” am on 3 May 2022 . See far right hand corner. Blink and you miss them . Exclusive to #MyGuestTonightWithAnnikaLarsen on @etv @AnnikaLarsen1 pic.twitter.com/8BhCRwYEtV' Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) May 19, 2023
RELATED Thabo Bester: A timeline of what you need to know, from escape to re-arrest
Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer, escaped from the Bloemfontein prison after faking his own death.
He, along with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and six others have so far been arrested.
According to police, more arrests are imminent.
RELATED 'The Bester Eight': Who they are, and what we know about them
