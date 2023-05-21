High cost of living forcing people into debt review





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

The high cost of living has forced a number of people into debt review.

According to the latest debt index report from debt management company DebtBusters, the demand for debt counselling grew by 40%.

There was also a 92% increase in subscriptions for online debt management tools.

Another finding from the report shows that consumers need 65% of their take-home pay to service debt each month.

South Africans are notorious for debt in the context of instead of living within your means, we find that it's quite acceptable to go and borrow to sustain or maintain our lifestyle. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

The whole idea with debt review is to try and reduce the monthly cost of your debt so that you can still pay off something to your creditors, even if it does mean a longer term. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

The good news is that you won't be able to go get more credit. It is going to keep you away from future enticements to borrow more money. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

