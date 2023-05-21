The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Founder of The Wonderbag, Sarah Collins.

Right now, in South Africa, we have to look for the simple solutions to our everyday needs. Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

South Africa’s power crisis has been an inconvenience for many, with citizens having to live their lives according to a loadshedding schedule.

Our ‘resilience’ has led us to constantly look for ways to make the best of a bad situation.

One of the inventions that can assist during these ongoing power cuts is The Wonderbag, as when and how we cook are one of the inconveniences we need to deal with daily.

The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or gas.

It was invented by Sarah Collins in 2008, during a time when we were already experiencing rolling blackouts for several weeks.

The Wonderbag is also good for the environment, with research showing that regular use of the bag can reduce carbon dioxide (C02) emissions by 0.5 carbon tonnes per home per year.

You bring your food to the boil either on a stove or on a fire for ten minutes. You then put that pot with the lid on into The Wonderbag, seal the bag and it continues to cook your food for eight to 12 hours. Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

It's very simple heat retention cooking. It's using the heat that goes into the pot to continue to cook. The amazing thing is that the food never burns. Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

It's one of those very simple innovations that's not complex. It really is a culturally traditional way of cooking back in the 70s. Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

