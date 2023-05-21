The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worrie... 21 May 2023 11:26 AM
Diarrhoeal disease death toll climbs to 7 in Hammanskraal The Gauteng Health Department has also revised the number of people who since last Monday have presented with symptoms of the dise... 21 May 2023 10:51 AM
Lincoln Mali talks about how to lead from the heart Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Lincoln Mali on his new book and his life. 21 May 2023 10:45 AM
View all Local
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
View all Politics
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
View all Business
The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or... 21 May 2023 10:09 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Sport
Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice' The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album. 21 May 2023 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding

21 May 2023 10:09 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Wonderbag

The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or gas.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Founder of The Wonderbag, Sarah Collins.

Right now, in South Africa, we have to look for the simple solutions to our everyday needs.

Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

South Africa’s power crisis has been an inconvenience for many, with citizens having to live their lives according to a loadshedding schedule.

Our ‘resilience’ has led us to constantly look for ways to make the best of a bad situation.

One of the inventions that can assist during these ongoing power cuts is The Wonderbag, as when and how we cook are one of the inconveniences we need to deal with daily.

The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or gas.

It was invented by Sarah Collins in 2008, during a time when we were already experiencing rolling blackouts for several weeks.

The Wonderbag is also good for the environment, with research showing that regular use of the bag can reduce carbon dioxide (C02) emissions by 0.5 carbon tonnes per home per year.

You bring your food to the boil either on a stove or on a fire for ten minutes. You then put that pot with the lid on into The Wonderbag, seal the bag and it continues to cook your food for eight to 12 hours.

Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

It's very simple heat retention cooking. It's using the heat that goes into the pot to continue to cook. The amazing thing is that the food never burns.

Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

It's one of those very simple innovations that's not complex. It really is a culturally traditional way of cooking back in the 70s.

Sarah Collins, Founder - The Wonderbag

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




21 May 2023 10:09 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Wonderbag

More from Lifestyle

A little girl writes down her thoughts to put into her Worry Gobler Photo: Worry Goblers/Facebook

Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help

21 May 2023 11:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cat and a dog. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle

20 May 2023 8:54 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences

19 May 2023 5:06 PM

Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The trauma of addition

Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire'

19 May 2023 2:50 PM

Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Ekaterina Bolovtsova

World’s oldest Hebrew bible sells for $38 million

19 May 2023 2:47 PM

The 1,100-year-old leather-bound, handwritten bible is the most complete copy in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Let's talk about sex: how do initiate intimacy in your relationship?

19 May 2023 2:42 PM

Sexual intimacy can be important in relationships but for many people, letting your partner know what you want can be a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Montana becomes the first US state to (sort of) ban TikTok

19 May 2023 1:15 PM

The US state has banned the download of TikTok on cellphones from next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg

19 May 2023 12:07 PM

South Africa makes its mark in the NFT space with its first physical NFT gallery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@mischiefanimals video screengrab

[WATCH] Camper wakes up to a curious guest who had been watching him sleep

19 May 2023 11:43 AM

The magnificent animal is known for its excellent hearing and was perhaps shocked by the camper's loud snoring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

High cost of living forcing people into debt review

Local

Diarrhoeal disease death toll climbs to 7 in Hammanskraal

Local

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great scape

Local

EWN Highlights

AfriForum vows to defend Afrikaans medium schools amid MEC's call for change

21 May 2023 7:10 PM

Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents cautioned against drinking tap water

21 May 2023 6:20 PM

Outa wants amendments to Political Party Funding Act

21 May 2023 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA