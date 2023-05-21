Streaming issues? Report here
Diarrhoeal disease death toll climbs to 7 in Hammanskraal

21 May 2023 10:51 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Diarrhoea
Diarrheal disease
gastrointestinal health

The Gauteng Health Department has also revised the number of people who since last Monday have presented with symptoms of the disease - from 50 to 67.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll following an outbreak of Diarrhoeal disease in the Hammanskraal area has risen to seven.

The Gauteng Health Department has also revised the number of people who've visited Jubilee Hospital presenting with symptoms of the disease - from 50 to 67.

READ: Six dead as Gauteng Health Dept confirms Diarrhoeal disease outbreak

People from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng, and Greenfield have been seeking medical care at the hospital since Monday, presenting with symptoms that include fever, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea.

The department said this is a highly infectious condition that attacks the stomach and intestines, spreading through direct contact with affected persons, contaminated food, and water.

Departmental spokesperson Motalatale Modiba explained who is most at risk.

"People who are healthy usually recover without any complications, however, for infants, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems, the intestinal infection can be fatal."

The health department has urged the public to practise proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the department's district and provincial outbreak response team is investigating its source and raising awareness in communities.


This article first appeared on EWN : Diarrhoeal disease death toll climbs to 7 in Hammanskraal




