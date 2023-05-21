Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with musician Jesse Clegg.
Clegg has been in Los Angeles for the last two years working on his album.
The singer-songwriter, guitarist and pianist says working in LA has been a challenging but inspiring experience.
Hugely excited to release this special song today! Listen to it now on all streaming platforms and share with your friends. It’s been an epic journey creating this song and it feels great to finally share with all of you! Let’s go!' Jesse Clegg (@Jesse_Clegg) April 21, 2023
Listen now: https://t.co/0y5quDQwUW pic.twitter.com/IIkocmw3Ea
Clegg recently released a new single, 'Called To Hear Your Voice'.
It's a song about celebrating those connections in life that pull us through difficult experiences.Jesse Clegg, Musician
The 34-year-old explained that as he writes and completes a song, he releases it and eventually the songs will form part of his next album.
As I write and live through certain experiences, I write about them and sort of capture them through my music and I express them. It's given me a chance to really connect with my audience in real-time.Jesse Clegg, Musician
I think music has changed in terms of how people consume music. It's much more around singles than it is around albums nowadays.Jesse Clegg, Musician
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Supplied
