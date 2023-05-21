Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worrie... 21 May 2023 11:26 AM
Diarrhoeal disease death toll climbs to 7 in Hammanskraal The Gauteng Health Department has also revised the number of people who since last Monday have presented with symptoms of the dise... 21 May 2023 10:51 AM
Lincoln Mali talks about how to lead from the heart Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Lincoln Mali on his new book and his life. 21 May 2023 10:45 AM
View all Local
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history? 18 May 2023 3:26 PM
View all Politics
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
View all Business
The Wonderbag: A solution to cooking during load shedding The Wonderbag, also known as a Wonder Cooker, uses heat-retaining technology to slow-cook food without the need for electricity or... 21 May 2023 10:09 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Sport
Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice' The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album. 21 May 2023 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'

21 May 2023 11:40 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Jesse Clegg

The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with musician Jesse Clegg.

Clegg has been in Los Angeles for the last two years working on his album.

The singer-songwriter, guitarist and pianist says working in LA has been a challenging but inspiring experience.

Clegg recently released a new single, 'Called To Hear Your Voice'.

It's a song about celebrating those connections in life that pull us through difficult experiences.

Jesse Clegg, Musician

The 34-year-old explained that as he writes and completes a song, he releases it and eventually the songs will form part of his next album.

As I write and live through certain experiences, I write about them and sort of capture them through my music and I express them. It's given me a chance to really connect with my audience in real-time.

Jesse Clegg, Musician

I think music has changed in terms of how people consume music. It's much more around singles than it is around albums nowadays.

Jesse Clegg, Musician

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




21 May 2023 11:40 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Jesse Clegg

More from Entertainment

Image source: CapeTalk social media team

[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!

19 May 2023 1:39 PM

Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gary Friedman, Los Angeles Times

Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today

19 May 2023 8:37 AM

Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician Afrotronix and Bassline Fest organiser Brad Holmes. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend

18 May 2023 12:00 PM

The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Photo: YouTube [screengrab]

SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

17 May 2023 12:38 PM

Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swedish group, ABBA. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AVRO

ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'

15 May 2023 10:51 AM

Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steam Deck Gaming Console Source: Steam Deck Twitter

Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming

12 May 2023 5:28 PM

Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name

12 May 2023 12:10 PM

'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Twitter/@westlifemusic

[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

12 May 2023 7:50 AM

Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

11 May 2023 11:16 AM

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

High cost of living forcing people into debt review

Local

Diarrhoeal disease death toll climbs to 7 in Hammanskraal

Local

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great scape

Local

EWN Highlights

AfriForum vows to defend Afrikaans medium schools amid MEC's call for change

21 May 2023 7:10 PM

Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents cautioned against drinking tap water

21 May 2023 6:20 PM

Outa wants amendments to Political Party Funding Act

21 May 2023 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA