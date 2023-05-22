WATCH: 30 years in democratic SA, Langaville residents use bucket system
JOHANNESBURG - Almost 30 years into democracy, people living in an informal settlement in the East Rand township of Langaville still have to relieve themselves using buckets at night.
The community of Langaville is reeling from neglect of its basic needs, where venturing out into the darkness to use one of the portable chemical toilets supplied by the municipality.
This has been their gripe for the last 12 years as they feared for their safety.
A case before the Johannesburg High Court now sought to have the municipality declared in breach of its constitutional obligation to progressively realise their right to access adequate housing.
It was argued before Judge Steven Kuny earlier in May and judgment is pending.
Eyewitness News spoke to residents about what drove them to take legal action.
“We use buckets at night because that’s the only way to be safe. If I go outside, I’ll get hurt. I went outside once to use the toilet and I was stabbed… I got stitches.”
It was a chilling hark back to the bucket system, once described by then former Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane as “the most degrading legacy of apartheid”.
Residents said the filthy toilets with a pungent stench were each shared by around 10 people.
They said during heavy rains, the dusty roads that snake through the settlement became muddy and inaccessible for trucks that emptied and cleaned them.
A grandmother said that on any given day, they dealt with the unbearable smell of decaying human waste or the harsh fumes of the chemicals used to clean the tanks.
“If you look down, it affects your eyes. It’s so strong. After they’ve put the chemicals inside, we have to dilute them.”
The community’s desperation is palpable. One man said that he’d rather die than continue living like this.
FILE: Thirty years in Democratic South Africa, Langaville residents are reeling from poor sanitation. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
