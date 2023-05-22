GP Education Dept vows to make grade 1 & 8 online applications seamless for 2024
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department assured parents that the online admission process for the enrollment of grade one and eight learners for the 2024 academic year will be seamless.
On Sunday, MEC for Education Matome Chiloane announced that the 2024 online application period for grades one and eight will open on 15 June until 14 July.
Earlier in 2023, several parents voiced their grievances with the system after it failed to place some learners on time for the this academic period.
But Chiloane said the department would be building more schools to avoid learners not being placed due to space constraints.
“Our system has been growing over the past 10 years or so. So, the infrastructure need is also becoming exponential, so we have to come up with measures.
"That is why I say that parents must be rest assured that in terms of capacity, we are working around the clock to ensure that we get the spaces right, so that the capacity is increased.”
