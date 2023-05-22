Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
GP Education Dept vows to make grade 1 & 8 online applications seamless for 2024

22 May 2023 6:57 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Gauteng Department of Education
online admissions
Matome Chiloane

The Gauteng MEC for Education said the department was 'working around the clock' to ensure that schools would have enough capacity to enrol every learner in 2024, following grievances from parents in early 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department assured parents that the online admission process for the enrollment of grade one and eight learners for the 2024 academic year will be seamless.

On Sunday, MEC for Education Matome Chiloane announced that the 2024 online application period for grades one and eight will open on 15 June until 14 July.

Earlier in 2023, several parents voiced their grievances with the system after it failed to place some learners on time for the this academic period.

But Chiloane said the department would be building more schools to avoid learners not being placed due to space constraints.

“Our system has been growing over the past 10 years or so. So, the infrastructure need is also becoming exponential, so we have to come up with measures.

"That is why I say that parents must be rest assured that in terms of capacity, we are working around the clock to ensure that we get the spaces right, so that the capacity is increased.”


This article first appeared on EWN : GP Education Dept vows to make grade 1 & 8 online applications seamless for 2024




President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics

22 May 2023 2:47 PM

The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.

Port Louis, Mauritius. Picture: © konstik/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa

22 May 2023 2:25 PM

In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.

Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition

22 May 2023 2:20 PM

The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.

Image source: Screengrab from @GovernmentZA Twitter page: https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

[WATCH] Thabo Bester no longer 'unidentifiable' after getting an ID at 36 y/o

22 May 2023 1:55 PM

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirms that they issued Bester’s ID on 17 May.

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers

22 May 2023 1:20 PM

As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.

Photo: Unsplash/Anton

Gift of the Givers gives Joburg hospital a second chance with R60m upgrade

22 May 2023 12:53 PM

The upgrade will go towards changing the lives of thousands of people.

Image source: Screengrab of an image from @thewonderbag Instagram page

[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding

22 May 2023 11:46 AM

Sarah Collins, Founder and CEO of The Wonderbag chats about the multi-functional use of this product during loadshedding.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe

22 May 2023 10:12 AM

It's received an instruction from its internet hosting service to take down one of its own stories about lawyer Lesley Ramulifho.

Image: © milkos/123rf.com

Stop being suspicious about vaccines! - top paediatrician on numerous outbreaks

22 May 2023 9:18 AM

What's behind the recent outbreak of diseases such as mumps, measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria among children in SA?

FILE: Hammanskraal has not had clean, running water in years. Picture: Pixabay

Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe

22 May 2023 8:43 AM

On Sunday, the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal.

