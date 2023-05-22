



Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic turns 36 years old today!

Djokovic has been ranked 'world number one' for 387 weeks and finished as the 'year-end number one' a record seven times.

The tennis pro won a joint-record 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record ten Australian Open titles.

He is currently defending his champion status in Italy, for the 17th time!

Accolades aside, Djokovic has time to inspire too.

So, here's a list of some of his iconic quotes to match his iconic tennis pro status:

• Everything in life is a lesson

• Each year represents new obstacles and challenges, you just have to adjust

• Be grateful to the people who are helping you in each and every step of your success

• Adversities teach important lessons

• Don't let fear rule your decisions

• Don't stop working towards improving yourself, even if you've reached a certain goal

• Prioritise family

Here's to Djokovic who achieves, inspires, and scores all the love.

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...