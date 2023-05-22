Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!
Happy birthday to legendary supermodel, Naomi Campbell.
The British model celebrates her 53rd birthday today (22 May).
From her legendary walk to her signature hair flick, Campbell is one of the most recognisable models of this century.
While her career began at the age of 15, Campbell went on to establish herself as one of the most in-demand models over the past four decades.
She is regarded as one of the ‘original supermodels’ alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz.
Peter Lindbergh's 1990 Vogue cover that launched the 'supermodels': l-r, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford. pic.twitter.com/x3tWCAHUFo' Nick Spence (@Nickfromupnorth) February 19, 2023
Away from the catwalk, Campbell also had a few fun ventures, which included an R&B studio album and a few acting roles.
She made a handful of appearances in film and television.
i lost my absolute mind when naomi campbell made a cameo in ‘ugly betty’ pic.twitter.com/TRqimSk64G' 𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐨 ౨ৎ (@FlLLEFATALE) May 13, 2023
Four decades later, Campbell is still one of the most respected models in the industry.
She continues to walk the catwalk for the likes of Versace, Alexander McQueen, and Schiaparelli.
Happy birthday, Queen!
