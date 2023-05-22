Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the 'consulate conversations' the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa's long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March. 22 May 2023 6:54 PM
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers. 22 May 2023 1:20 PM
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you're being SCAMMED Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs. 22 May 2023 12:24 PM
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached. 22 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude' A fussy shopper forced Ursalane of InstaCart - an online grocery delivery retailer - to eat humble pie. 22 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Should adult children living at home contribute to paying rent? Most people commenting on the post agree that adult children should contribute financially. 22 May 2023 12:40 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers. 18 May 2023 8:36 PM
Belinda Davids is bringing 'The Greatest Love of All' tour to Joburg The internationally loved Whitney Houston tribute show opens at the Joburg Theatre this August. 22 May 2023 10:55 AM
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It's a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!

22 May 2023 9:01 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels.

Happy birthday to legendary supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

The British model celebrates her 53rd birthday today (22 May).

From her legendary walk to her signature hair flick, Campbell is one of the most recognisable models of this century.

While her career began at the age of 15, Campbell went on to establish herself as one of the most in-demand models over the past four decades.

She is regarded as one of the ‘original supermodels’ alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz.

Away from the catwalk, Campbell also had a few fun ventures, which included an R&B studio album and a few acting roles.

She made a handful of appearances in film and television.

Four decades later, Campbell is still one of the most respected models in the industry.

She continues to walk the catwalk for the likes of Versace, Alexander McQueen, and Schiaparelli.

Happy birthday, Queen!


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!




More from Entertainment

Belinda Davids. Photo: 702

Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg

22 May 2023 10:55 AM

The internationally loved Whitney Houston tribute show opens at the Joburg Theatre this August.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)

22 May 2023 9:32 AM

At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar.

Novak Djokovic, © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...

22 May 2023 8:25 AM

Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all.

Musician Jesse Clegg. Image Credit: Supplied

Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'

21 May 2023 11:40 AM

The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.

Image source: CapeTalk social media team

[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!

19 May 2023 1:39 PM

Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gary Friedman, Los Angeles Times

Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today

19 May 2023 8:37 AM

Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments.

Musician Afrotronix and Bassline Fest organiser Brad Holmes. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend

18 May 2023 12:00 PM

The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.

‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Photo: YouTube [screengrab]

SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

17 May 2023 12:38 PM

Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Swedish group, ABBA. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AVRO

ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'

15 May 2023 10:51 AM

Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!

Trending

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Local

[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude'

Lifestyle

Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramokgopa: It will be at least 6 months before SA sees results with power cuts

22 May 2023 10:25 PM

Some economists believe politicians to blame for high interest rates, not Sarb

22 May 2023 10:16 PM

Ramaphosa's former adviser Chauke part of team prepping African peace mission

22 May 2023 9:55 PM

