Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate

In Argentina, the inflation rate passed 100% in February, for the first time in 30 years.

This means that the price of goods has doubled in the space of one year.

Argentines have faced a number of financial crises in the past decades, but this latest bout of hyperinflation is still challenging for people to work around.

Even some of the most crisis-hardened Argentines are struggling to make ends meet amid the fast-changing prices and soaring cost of living.

With the peso rapidly losing value, Argentines have had to find ways to make ends meet, adopting these five strategies:

Buy now and pay later with interest-free credit

Barter or swap goods

Buying in bulk

Buying dollars

Spending as fast as possible

Even for those who may have money at the end of the month, skyrocketing inflation is proving a problem.

Saving pesos when inflation is high means your savings will devalue.

