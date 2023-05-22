Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate
Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Lyal White, research associate of the Brenthurst Foundation and director of Isizwe's Academy of Life.
In Argentina, the inflation rate passed 100% in February, for the first time in 30 years.
This means that the price of goods has doubled in the space of one year.
Argentines have faced a number of financial crises in the past decades, but this latest bout of hyperinflation is still challenging for people to work around.
Even some of the most crisis-hardened Argentines are struggling to make ends meet amid the fast-changing prices and soaring cost of living.Lyal White, Research Associate - The Brenthurst Foundation/Director - Isizwe's Academy of Life
With the peso rapidly losing value, Argentines have had to find ways to make ends meet, adopting these five strategies:
-
Buy now and pay later with interest-free credit
-
Barter or swap goods
-
Buying in bulk
-
Buying dollars
-
Spending as fast as possible
Even for those who may have money at the end of the month, skyrocketing inflation is proving a problem.Lyal White, Research Associate - The Brenthurst Foundation/Director - Isizwe's Academy of Life
Saving pesos when inflation is high means your savings will devalue.Lyal White, Research Associate - The Brenthurst Foundation/Director - Isizwe's Academy of Life
