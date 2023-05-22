



Africa Melane speaks with Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust at Ooba on the latest headwind to hit potential homeowners.

Banks have increased the deposit required for a home loan by nearly 12%.

While the average deposit was about 7.5% of the purchase price in 2022, it has increased to around 10% of the purchase price this year.

Deposits required on home loans speak to the borrower’s trustworthiness.

Due to the current economic environment, banks are tightening their loan processes and approvals as they have more reason to believe that borrowers might default.

In the current economic conditions, people are struggling with loadshedding, the increase in interest rates… high levels of unemployment, and the reduced ability to afford repayments. Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust – Ooba

Putting down a bigger deposit towards your home loan will not only reduce the size of the bond but also reduce the loan amount, increasing the probability of approval.

Smith adds that, although banks are becoming more cautious, it does not mean they will not approve a 110% loan-to-value.

Banks are looking at the jockey, and the jockey here is the applicant. They look at your financials and your ability to pay that loan. It all depends on your financial standing. Jackie Smith, Head of Buyers Trust – Ooba

This article first appeared on 947 : Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans