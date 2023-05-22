Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online (for this one, skip to 06:04).
The new app will be separate from Instagram but will allow users to connect their accounts.
It has been tested out with celebrities and is set to be released in the American summer, possibly as early as next month.
There have been attempts to make other microblogging apps similar to Twitter, but none have achieved major success.
With Instagram's huge number of users, it would be interesting to see how it competes with Twitter.
I am so interested to see if this is the one that will finally give Twitter a run for its money.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Instagram is very popular, and it definitely has less of a tainted feeling, to me, than Twitter.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137283667_kharkiv-ukraine-23-april-2018-application-icon-instagram-on-a-smartphone-screen.html
