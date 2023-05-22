



Bongani Bingwa chats to singer Belinda Davids ahead of the South African leg of ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour.

Vocal powerhouse Belinda Davids is bringing The Greatest Love of All Whitney Houston tribute show back home to Mzansi.

This follows brilliant success abroad, performing on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo as well as Britain’s Got Talent.

More recently, Davids got the golden buzzer at the _Got Talent All-Stars _reality show in Europe, skyrocketing her to the finals.

The reason why they got me on the show [Got Talent All-Stars] was because of how I did the Apollo and Britain’s Got Talent performances, they want that [audience] reaction again. Belinda Davids, singer

The Greatest Love of All tour will be returning to the Joburg Theatre from 24 August to 10 September for 10 shows.

Look forward to renditions of hit songs like I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, and so many more.

I am excited to comeback, the last time we were at the Joburg Theatre was our 10-year anniversary and it was sold out for seven shows… so we said let’s bring it back. Belinda Davids, singer

Tickets are still available on Webtickets, starting at R180.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 947 : Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg