Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg
Bongani Bingwa chats to singer Belinda Davids ahead of the South African leg of ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour.
Vocal powerhouse Belinda Davids is bringing The Greatest Love of All Whitney Houston tribute show back home to Mzansi.
This follows brilliant success abroad, performing on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo as well as Britain’s Got Talent.
More recently, Davids got the golden buzzer at the _Got Talent All-Stars _reality show in Europe, skyrocketing her to the finals.
The reason why they got me on the show [Got Talent All-Stars] was because of how I did the Apollo and Britain’s Got Talent performances, they want that [audience] reaction again.Belinda Davids, singer
The Greatest Love of All tour will be returning to the Joburg Theatre from 24 August to 10 September for 10 shows.
Look forward to renditions of hit songs like I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, and so many more.
I am excited to comeback, the last time we were at the Joburg Theatre was our 10-year anniversary and it was sold out for seven shows… so we said let’s bring it back.Belinda Davids, singer
Tickets are still available on Webtickets, starting at R180.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg
More from Lifestyle
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord
If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached.Read More
[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude'
A fussy shopper forced Ursalane of InstaCart - an online grocery delivery retailer - to eat humble pie.Read More
[WATCH] Should adult children living at home contribute to paying rent?
Most people commenting on the post agree that adult children should contribute financially.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba.Read More
[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding
Sarah Collins, Founder and CEO of The Wonderbag chats about the multi-functional use of this product during loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
Instagram to launch microblogging app similar to Twitter
Instagram has reportedly been working on a text app that will compete with Elon Musk's troubled Twitter.Read More
Is your child anxious? A Worry Gobbler can help
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Linda Jackson, the creator of "Worry Gobblers", designed to gobble up your worries.Read More
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)
At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar.Read More
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!
Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels.Read More
Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...
Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all.Read More
Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'
The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN!
Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro.Read More
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today
Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments.Read More
Bassline Fest celebrates ‘Africanacity’ in Joburg this weekend
The hottest annual afro-music festival, Bassline, is returning to Joburg on 20 May.Read More
SA film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ wins at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Proudly South African film ‘The Voice Behind the Wall’ won the award for Best African Film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More