The Wonderbag, with its signature shweshwe pattern, has been around for 15 years and is still proving to be endlessly versatile, enabling sustainable cooking practices.

It also allows South African's to cook and have a warm meal or boiling water during loadshedding.

Collins says...

It's an immediate and practice solution to the country's energy crisis. Sarah Collins, founder and CEO - Wonderbag

How does it work?

Collins says you can bring your food to the boil for 10 minutes, then close the pot with the lid and pop it into the Wonderbag, seal the bag with the pot inside it where it'll continue to cook it for 8 to 12 hours.

And it does work! It works so well that the bag full of wonder is voted one of the world's Top 50 Genius Companies by Time Magazine.

This is partly because The Wonderbag is 'a global solution' many other crises' faced in Africa and globally.

One such issue is deforestation as many communities in Africa collect firewood to cook over open fires which is dangerous and life-threatening.

600,000 Africans are killed every year by air pollution caused by the use of solid biomass for cooking. Sarah Collins, founder and CEO - Wonderbag

The production of the Wonderbag also enables other small businesses in Africa.

Collins says, they're partnered with about 100,000 local entrepreneurs throughout Africa who are all skilled in sewing.

It truly is the bag that keeps on giving.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding