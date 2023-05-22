[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude'
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
"Ursalane" was unaware of the cameras and complained about spending hours looking for food because of the strict instructions.
When the customer called out her name, Ursalane apologised and pleaded with her not to lodge a complaint.
The way she skedaddled 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0UbXBM7z39' Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) May 20, 2023
