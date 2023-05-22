Gift of the Givers gives Joburg hospital a second chance with R60m upgrade





Gift of the Givers does it again!

The humanitarian group recently shared the exciting news of its R60-million upgrade to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

Gift of the Givers unveiled the upgrade, in the form of a medical dispensary storage facility – the country’s largest facility.

The upgrade follows a fire that broke out in the hospital’s dispensary section in April 2021.

Medical goods worth more than R40 million as well as a large amount of personal protective equipment were destroyed.

Gift of the Givers were on the scene when the fire first broke out, helping to secure ambulances to relocate hospitals.

“That very fateful day Gift of the Givers funded private ambulances to move patients from the paediatric ICU to neighbouring hospitals, little realising that the damage was so significant that 25 months later much has yet to be done to repair and refurbish many blocks within the hospital,” director Imtiaz Sooliman says.

