Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms.
A man arrested for allegedly sharing fake porn pictures featuring the superimposed faces of the President and police minister is due in court today (Monday).
The 34-year-old was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday by the Gauteng Crimes Against the State (CATS) team together with the Hawks.
He's facing a slew of charges under the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020 after the images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of Cyril Ramaphosa, Bheki Cele and his wife were shared with police officers and on social media.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the device allegedly used in the crime, as well as sim cards were recovered from the suspect.
He added that a number of pornographic images were allegedly found on the device.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
