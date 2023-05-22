Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
View all Politics
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money. 22 May 2023 9:08 PM
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m... 22 May 2023 8:28 PM
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February. 22 May 2023 7:25 PM
View all Business
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached. 22 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude' A fussy shopper forced Ursalane of InstaCart - an online grocery delivery retailer - to eat humble pie. 22 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Should adult children living at home contribute to paying rent? Most people commenting on the post agree that adult children should contribute financially. 22 May 2023 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
View all Sport
Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg The internationally loved Whitney Houston tribute show opens at the Joburg Theatre this August. 22 May 2023 10:55 AM
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact

22 May 2023 7:25 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Famous Brands
Steers
Debonairs
Darren Hele

The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands.

  • Famous Brands owns the Wimpy, Steers, and Debonairs fast food chains.

  • The group's headline earnings per share jumped 37% to 488 cents for the year-end February.

  • Full-year dividend also increased by 82% to 363 cents per share.

  • Loadshedding however remains one of the company's biggest hinderances.

steers-phandapreneurs-thumbnails-v2jpg

Famous Brands, the fast food group which owns fast food chains Debonairs, Wimpy and Steers announced its full-year profits jumped nearly 40%, for the year-end February.

It's credited this to the return of customers to its outlets following the lockdown restriction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group's headline earnings per share increased by 37% to 488 cents, while Its full-year dividend also increased by 82% to 363 cents per share.

It also announced revenue was up 15% to R7.4 billion this year, compared to R6.5 billion in 2022.

Despite the improved numbers, the group is being negatively impacted by the impact of loadshedding,

The primary disruption is at primary level, but obviously in our logistics and manufacturing operations we're quite badly hit.

Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands

There's no doubt that loadshedding will have an impact if you traded out of those environments where you can't put a generator in, it's going to have an impact.

Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands

We're definitely seeing people come out during loadshedding, but as you know, the economy is stretched. They can only do that once a week.

Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact




