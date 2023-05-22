



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands.

Famous Brands owns the Wimpy, Steers, and Debonairs fast food chains.

The group's headline earnings per share jumped 37% to 488 cents for the year-end February.

Full-year dividend also increased by 82% to 363 cents per share.

Loadshedding however remains one of the company's biggest hinderances.

Famous Brands, the fast food group which owns fast food chains Debonairs, Wimpy and Steers announced its full-year profits jumped nearly 40%, for the year-end February.

It's credited this to the return of customers to its outlets following the lockdown restriction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group's headline earnings per share increased by 37% to 488 cents, while Its full-year dividend also increased by 82% to 363 cents per share.

It also announced revenue was up 15% to R7.4 billion this year, compared to R6.5 billion in 2022.

Despite the improved numbers, the group is being negatively impacted by the impact of loadshedding,

The primary disruption is at primary level, but obviously in our logistics and manufacturing operations we're quite badly hit. Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands

There's no doubt that loadshedding will have an impact if you traded out of those environments where you can't put a generator in, it's going to have an impact. Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands

We're definitely seeing people come out during loadshedding, but as you know, the economy is stretched. They can only do that once a week. Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact