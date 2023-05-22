



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.

Record high feed costs, loadshedding and a weaker Rand have added to the increase in operating costs

As a result, the group's operating profits fell 88% to R98m.

Consumers can expect a massive hike in chicken prices over the coming months.

The energy crisis, coupled with record high feed costs have contributed to Astral Foods reporting R741m in costs associated with loadshedding.

Poultry processing has been heavily impacted by power cuts, forcing role players all the way down the processing-chain to adapt their methods in order to ensure produce made it to supermarket shelves.

South Africa's largest poultry producer's profit fell 88% to R98m, as the company's operating costs surged over the last year, which also included a rise in fuel costs and wages.

The weaker Rand has exacerbated matters, reaching a new low of almost R19.41 against the U.S Dollar, since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

At one stage we didn't have the generators in place, and we created a backlog on the farms. Those birds stand there, they want to eat and grow and you have to feed them, way beyond the 33 days that's the optimum to produce a 1.8kg bird. Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods

Additional feed cost, directly linked to loadshedding was close to R400m. Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods

At the same time, the raw material into the feed cost was at record level highs. Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer