Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
View all Politics
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money. 22 May 2023 9:08 PM
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m... 22 May 2023 8:28 PM
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February. 22 May 2023 7:25 PM
View all Business
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached. 22 May 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude' A fussy shopper forced Ursalane of InstaCart - an online grocery delivery retailer - to eat humble pie. 22 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Should adult children living at home contribute to paying rent? Most people commenting on the post agree that adult children should contribute financially. 22 May 2023 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
View all Sport
Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg The internationally loved Whitney Houston tribute show opens at the Joburg Theatre this August. 22 May 2023 10:55 AM
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
View all World
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?

22 May 2023 7:52 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
DStv Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the dominant force in South African football, winning the league title a record 13-times.

But surely there is a team which can challenge them, and break their dominance?

Mthokozisi Dube, editor of football news website, FarPost believes Orlando Pirates are the most likely to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title next season.

Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place.

The Brazilians have won the title six years in a row, and eight times in the last ten seasons.

The gap between Sundowns and the rest is huge, even to second place Pirates. Sundowns are a good 10 years ahead of Kaizer Chiefs in terms of the technical team, backroom staff and scouts for Chiefs. Football is evolving and top clubs in the world have good scouting teams and are able to get good players.

Mthokozisi Dube, FarPost Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a win. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a win. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter

At the bottom of the table, Marumo Gallants were relegated while Maritzburg United will contest the promotion-relegation playoffs.

I didn't expect to see Marumo Gallants going down...I thought they would survive relegation. I thought Chippa United would go down. After changing coaches five times, that's what I thought.

Mthokozisi Dube, FarPost Editor

It also doesn’t make sense how Gallants has been to the semi-finals of the CAF Confed Cup and then getting relegated, they spent R18 million on the CAF tournament but are now losing even more money by going to a lower division.

Mthokozisi Dube, FarPost Editor
Kaizer Chiefs drew 0-0 against Marumo Gallants on 26 September 2021. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter.
Kaizer Chiefs drew 0-0 against Marumo Gallants on 26 September 2021. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Watch below for the full interview with Mthokozisi Dube:


This article first appeared on 947 : Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?




22 May 2023 7:52 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
DStv Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

More from Sport

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator

22 May 2023 8:01 PM

City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United, to win 3 league titles in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida

19 May 2023 7:28 PM

Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns held Wydad AC to a goalless draw in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals clash at Stade Mohamed V on 13 May 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Masandawana

Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards

18 May 2023 8:49 PM

Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Courtesy Wandisile Simelane Instagram

I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane

18 May 2023 8:36 PM

The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize

17 May 2023 7:48 PM

Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the top 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Picture: Bastien Gason.

Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race

17 May 2023 3:30 PM

The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world champion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win

16 May 2023 8:45 PM

Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

Maritzburg Utd upset their final day fixture versus Sundowns was rearranged

16 May 2023 7:54 PM

It is standard for all teams to play at the same time on the final day of the season, however their clash with Sundowns will be played four days earlier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights

15 May 2023 7:52 PM

The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season are looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash

15 May 2023 7:46 PM

Callies lost 4-0 to City, who earned automatic promotion to the Premiership from that result, with all 4 goals being conceded in the first half.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Local

[WATCH] Customer 'humbles' delivery person for being 'rude'

Lifestyle

Cholera in Gauteng: 100 so far infected (10 dead) - here's how to stay safe

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Usenepasi langempela uBester, zisho ukuyiqeda imeya izikhamizi

23 May 2023 12:03 AM

The day that was: Magudumana’s passport revoked, Tshwane mayor chased away

23 May 2023 12:03 AM

Motsoaledi apologises to Magudumana's friend for passports claims

23 May 2023 12:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA