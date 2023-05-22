Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?





Mamelodi Sundowns are the dominant force in South African football, winning the league title a record 13-times.

But surely there is a team which can challenge them, and break their dominance?

Mthokozisi Dube, editor of football news website, FarPost believes Orlando Pirates are the most likely to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title next season.

Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place.

The Brazilians have won the title six years in a row, and eight times in the last ten seasons.

The gap between Sundowns and the rest is huge, even to second place Pirates. Sundowns are a good 10 years ahead of Kaizer Chiefs in terms of the technical team, backroom staff and scouts for Chiefs. Football is evolving and top clubs in the world have good scouting teams and are able to get good players. Mthokozisi Dube, FarPost Editor

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a win. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter

At the bottom of the table, Marumo Gallants were relegated while Maritzburg United will contest the promotion-relegation playoffs.

I didn't expect to see Marumo Gallants going down...I thought they would survive relegation. I thought Chippa United would go down. After changing coaches five times, that's what I thought. Mthokozisi Dube, FarPost Editor

It also doesn’t make sense how Gallants has been to the semi-finals of the CAF Confed Cup and then getting relegated, they spent R18 million on the CAF tournament but are now losing even more money by going to a lower division. Mthokozisi Dube, FarPost Editor

Kaizer Chiefs drew 0-0 against Marumo Gallants on 26 September 2021. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Watch below for the full interview with Mthokozisi Dube:

