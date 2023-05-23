Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency





TSHWANE - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brinks said the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak should be treated as a national emergency, as well as a humanitarian and human rights crisis.

The dysfunctional wastewater treatment in the area contributed to a deadly bacterial outbreak that left at least 15 people dead in the north of Pretoria.

Hammanskraal is experiencing a significant water-related health emergency for over a decade.

This resulted in what appeared to be a rapid spread of cholera throughout the community and possibly many neighbouring areas.

Brink said the metro simply did not have the capacity to tackle this years-long problem on their own.

“We must admit that the City of Tshwane cannot do this by ourselves. We have to urgently look at ways to cooperate with the Department of Water Affairs, with private partners, in order to get the capital to do those upgrades because doing them over the course of five or six years will simply not be sufficient.”

GOVT IN A RACE AGAINST TIME TO PINPOINT SOURCE OF OUTBREAK

Government is racing against time to find the origins of the cholera outbreak.

While most of the cases and fatalities were concentrated in Hammanskraal, the Tembisa water purification plant, which supplies water to the area, already tested negative for traces of the bacteria.

The Tshwane municipality announced that a further 19 bulk water supply sites, which include reservoirs, schools, and hydrants, also showed no signs of cholera.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said it's crucial that the source of the disease was found, so they could prevent it from spreading to other parts of the city and the country.

“In a number of communities where these incidents have happened, we know that there are static tanks that are posted in various communities. We will also have to check the issues of health and hygiene and deal with those particular issues."

