'They should have treated us better BEFORE the outbreak' - Hammanskraal resident

At least 19 people at the Jubilee District Hospital with diarrhoea and stomach cramps are confirmed to have cholera.

The community of Hammanskraal is extremely frustrated by this outbreak as they had complained for a long time about the lack of safe water.

Shirinde says that the water in the area has been unsafe for years and people have not been drinking from taps for at least five or six years.

Residents are forced to buy filtered water, an expensive daily exercise.

We do not have money to buy water every day. Gontse Shirinde, Chairman - Hammanskraal Sports Academy

On Monday, the mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, attempted to visit Jubilee Hospital in Haammanskraal.

Frustrated residents did not want to hear from him and he had to be escorted from the hospital.

Shirinde says that this incident shows the anger of the people of Haammanskraal at the authorities who waited until now to investigate a long-standing situation.

There has been some talk on WhatsApp about a potential shutdown in Haammanskraal on 25 and 26 May.

The whole community is not happy at all. Gontse Shirinde, Chairman - Hammanskraal Sports Academy

They should have treated us better before the outbreak. Gontse Shirinde, Chairman - Hammanskraal Sports Academy

