Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said should South Africa choose fossil fuel exploration to address the energy crisis, the deal should not be for more than five years.
Ramokgopa said with the current electricity supply constraints, bringing in Karpowership energy would immediately solve the load shedding problem.
However, Karpowerships use liquified natural gas, a cause for concern regarding the country's climate goals and the effect on the environment when extracting fossil fuels.
READ MORE:
-
Eskom doing all it can to avoid stage 8 power cuts during winter - Ramokgopa
-
Ramaphosa confident there'll be less load shedding 'within the next few months'
-
Karpowership given green light to produce gas-to-power at 3 SA ports
-
Speaking at the Kusile Power Station on Monday where he was assessing progress made in returning three units back online, Ramokgopa said Karpowerships can't be a long-term solution to load shedding.
"Power ships as a technical solution to give you these megawatts quickly is a conversation we must have, but where we are, emergencies cannot be more than five years."
He said if government were to go the Karpowership route, it would still need to adhere to environmental obligations.
"We are not going to take shortcuts in relation to our environmental obligations. We still need to go through those hoops."
The electricity minister further said tangible results to address load shedding would only be seen in the next six to seven months.
This article first appeared on EWN : Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
More from Local
Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'
Reports emerged of drama surrounding the Police Minister this weekend when he allegedly demanded pork from a halaal kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying?
The Employment Equity Act triggered some strong reactions from opposition parties, with some even demanding it be withdrawn.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi pupils win 3rd place in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad
Pupils from schools around South Africa participated in the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad - bringing home 3rd place.Read More
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.Read More
Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
Hammanskraal was facing an over decade-long water-related health emergency, resulting in a dysfunction water treatment plant in the area that contributed to the deadly outbreak, which thus far caused at least 15 fatalities.Read More
'They should have treated us better BEFORE the outbreak' - Hammanskraal resident
So far, 15 people in Hammanskraal have died amid a cholera outbreak in the area.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More