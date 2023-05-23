



Relebogile Mabotja speaks to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of dating as a single parent.

Dating as a single parent is more common than one would think.

About 46% of children live with a single parent, be it a mother or father, according to Statistics South Africa.

Your children are the ones you are responsible for raising… always prioritise your relationship with them and your role as a parent. Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach

Accept your reality and role as a single parent, which includes not comparing the way you date to that of your friends.

Parents, mothers, in particular, set boundaries and often take the approach of a ‘package deal’, adds Mbatha.

These boundaries can include when a partner gets to meet the child, their involvement in the child’s life, or even matters around discipline.

Those boundaries are extremely important because you don’t know a person, their personality, and traits that well after just a couple of dates… You need to decide when the right time is to introduce your children, and even then, take your time. Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach

This article first appeared on 947 : Dating advice for single parents: 'Take your time' - parenting coach